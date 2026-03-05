MSRTC bus rams into parked truck in Beed district; driver, conductor among 13 injured

Beed, Mar 5 (PTI) Thirteen people, including half a dozen women, were injured after a state transport corporation bus rammed into a stationary truck near Kaij town in Beed district of central Maharashtra on Thursday morning, police said.

The driver and conductor of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus were among those injured in the accident which took place on Kaij-Kallam road at around 6 am, they said.

According to police, the Kolhapur to Majalgaon (Beed district) bus crashed into the truck that was parked on the roadside, leaving 13 people injured, including driver Anand Gayke (40) and conductor Vishnu Tambde (42).

Police officials, under the supervision of Kaij police station inspector Swapnil Unawane, coordinated rescue efforts and helped shift the victims for medical treatment. The injured were rushed to the Kaij sub-district hospital by a local ambulance service.

After receiving primary treatment, all the injured were referred to Swami Ramanand Teerth Government Rural Medical College and Hospital (SRTGRMCH) at Ambajogai town in Beed district for further care, stated police.

Hospital sources said the condition of the injured was stable.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident, including whether poor visibility or negligence contributed to the crash. PTI COR RSY