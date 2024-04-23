MSRTC depot manager arrested for taking Rs 2,000 bribe from driver in Latur

Latur, Apr 23 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the depot manager of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in Latur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a driver to process his application for leave encashment, an official said on Tuesday.

The ACB laid a trap and caught the accused, Balaji Adsule, while accepting the bribe from the complainant on Monday, he said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused, and a probe has been initiated, the official said. PTI COR ARU