MSRTC dismisses bus driver for watching cricket match on mobile phone while driving

Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Sunday dismissed a bus driver, who allegedly watched a cricket match on his mobile phone while driving.

The transport authority took action on the direction of state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik after a passenger sent him a video of the driver, an official said.

He said the incident occurred on the e-Shivneri bus on the Mumbai-Pune route on March 22.

A passenger on the bus recorded a video of the driver watching a cricket match on his mobile phone while at the wheel and sent the clip to the transport minister.

The passenger also posted the video on social media, tagging ministers and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sarnaik immediately directed senior MSRTC officials to take strict action.

Following the directive, local officials dismissed the driver, employed by a private bus operator, for endangering passenger safety and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the private company responsible for the service.

Sarnaik said, "E-Shivneri is a key service on the Mumbai-Pune route. Several people travel by this bus. The service is known for being accident-free. It is necessary to take strict action against drivers who operate vehicles recklessly and endanger passengers." He stressed the need for regular training of drivers employed by private companies operating under the MSRTC to ensure disciplined driving.

"There have been complaints that drivers of autorickshaws and taxis also watch matches or movies on mobile phones while driving, often with earphones on. The transport department will soon introduce new regulations against such practices," the minister said. PTI ND ARU