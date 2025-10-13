MSRTC employees to get Rs 6,000 Diwali grant and Rs 12,500 festival advance

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government announced on Monday a Rs 6,000 Diwali ex gratia grant for around 85,000 employees and officers of the State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), prompting their union to suspend the scheduled agitation.

The decision was made in a meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and representatives of the action committee of MSRTC employee unions, officials said.

Shinde said eligible employees will be given a Diwali advance of Rs 12,500, while the government will provide Rs 65 crore every month to the state-run corporation to pay employees the pending arrears arising from the pay revision.

"Just as the government stands firmly with farmers, we have decided to make Diwali sweeter for ST employees as well," he said.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who is chairman of MSRTC, said the government has sanctioned around Rs 51 crore for the Diwali ex-gratia grant.

Senior bureaucrats and MSRTC Managing Director, Dr Madhav Kusekar, were present at the meeting. PTI KK NSK