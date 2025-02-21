MSRTC losing Rs 3 cr per day due to discounts to women, elderly: Minister Sarnaik

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) Maharashtra government undertaking MSRTC is facing losses of Rs 3 crore per day due to discounts offered to women and senior citizens in its bus services, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Friday.

Talking to reporters in Dharashiv, the minister said the situation had made it unfeasible for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to think of any fresh discount for new segments.

"Women were given 50 per cent discount in bus fares. The elderly (those above 75 years of age) are getting discounts. The situation is such that MSRTC is facing losses of Rs 3 crore per day due to these schemes. If we keep giving discounts, it would be tough to run MSRTC," he said. PTI AW BNM