MSRTC names new fleet of buses ‘Rajmata Jijau’

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) The state-owned MSRTC has named its newly inducted buses with a 3x2 seating arrangement ‘Rajmata Jijau’ in honour of Jijabai, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Sunday.

Sarnaik, who is also the chairman of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), said each of the new buses will have 55 seats instead of the public transporter’s existing 2x2 buses with 40 seats.

These buses will be introduced across the state in a phased manner from March, his office said in a release.

The higher seating capacity is aimed at reducing the number of standing passengers on crowded inter-city routes, it said.

Rajmata Jijau, regarded as the inspiration behind ‘Hindavi Swarajya’, symbolises courage and leadership, and the naming is a tribute to her legacy, said the minister. The saffron-and-white colour scheme of the buses reflects Maharashtra’s heritage and pride, he said.

The MSRTC had earlier named its bus services Shivneri, Shivshahi, Shivai, Yashwanti and Hirakani, and the latest addition continues that tradition, the minister added. PTI KK NR