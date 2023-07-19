Advertisment
MSRTC operates buses for free from major railway stations in Mumbai and Thane divisions

NewsDrum Desk
19 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is operating free bus services from major railway stations for the convenience of commuters on Wednesday night.

MSRTC said its Mumbai and Thane divisions have planned to operate more than 100 buses for free from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Kurla, Thane, Kalyan and other major stations up to various residential areas.

It said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the state transport corporation to arrange for free buses so that office-goers can reach home early, a statement said. PTI KK NSK

