MSRTC rakes in record Rs 121 cr revenue during weekend-Raksha Bandhan period

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Maharashtra state transport body earned record revenue of Rs 121 crore in just four days through bus services over the weekend from August 17 to 20 coinciding with the Rakhi festival.

The highest single-day revenue of Rs 35 crore was earned on August 20, a day after Rakshabandhan, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) stated on Wednesday.

More than 1.6 crore passengers, including 50 lakh women, travelled in ST buses in the four-day period, it stated.

MSRTC serves routes to towns and cities within Maharashtra as well as to its adjoining states.