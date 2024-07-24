MSRTC suspends bus crew for driving on flooded bridge

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Wednesday suspended the driver and conductor of a bus for allegedly driving on a flooded bridge in Raigad district of Maharashtra, its spokesperson said.

The bus passed through floodwaters while crossing Bhairav Bridge on Pali-Ghodgaon route on Tuesday, putting their lives at risk, some passengers had complained.

The water current was strong, they said.

Accordingly, driver Uday Bansode and bus conductor Sonali Patil were suspended, the spokesperson said. PTI KK KRK