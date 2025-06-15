MSRTC to deliver bus travel passes to students at educational institutions from June 16: Sarnaik

Thane, Jun 15 (PTI) In a big relief for students, the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to deliver subsidised travel passes directly to schools and colleges, eliminating the need for queuing up at depots or pass centres, state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said.

"Students will get ST passes directly at their schools," said Sarnaik, announcing the "ST Pass Directly to Your School" campaign starting June 16.

He said the government currently offers a 66.66 per cent concession on ST bus fares for students travelling between home and educational institutions.

Under this scheme, students only have to pay 33.33 per cent of the fare to receive a monthly ST pass. In addition, all students up to class 12 are provided free passes under the "Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar" scheme, aimed at promoting uninterrupted education, the MSRTC chairman stated.

"Until now, students had to go to ST pass centres or depots, often in groups, and stand in long lines to collect their passes. This would lead to a waste of academic hours. With this new approach, ST employees will visit schools and colleges and distribute the passes directly, based on the student list provided by the institutions," the minister said, adding that this innovative step will benefit lakhs of students across Maharashtra. PTI COR NSK