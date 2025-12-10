MSRTC to get 8,000 new buses by 2026: Sarnaik

Nagpur, Dec 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will acquire 8,000 new buses by 2026, of which the tender process for 3,000 vehicles has already been completed, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Wednesday.

The bus organisation will also get Rs 2,893 crore through supplementary demands, and it will include the amount provisioned for staff salaries and clearing their pending dues, he said in the legislative council.

The minister was responding to a query by members Bhai Jagtap, Satej Patil, Anil Parab, Sunil Shinde and others about the quantum of funds allocated in the supplementary demands for clearing pending dues of the staff.

Sarnaik said MSRTC will buy 8,000 buses. “The tender process for 3,000 buses has already been completed, and work orders have also been given to Tata and Ashok Leyland,” he said.

The tender work for the remaining 5,000 buses is underway, he said. All these 8,000 buses will hit the road in 2026, he said.

The minister also told the Upper House of the state legislature that 2,500 more drivers will be recruited on a contract basis.

MSRTC is ensuring that the staff receive salary before the seventh of every month, he said, adding that the government is also working towards making the organisation adopt electric vehicles and become completely diesel-free buses by 2047.

The state-owned public transport corporation provides public bus services through its fleet of around 15000 buses. Around 60 lakh passengers use MSRTC buses every day. PTI CLS NR