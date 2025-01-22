MSRTC to launch `clean and beautiful bus station campaign'

Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is going to launch a year-long campaign to promote cleanliness at bus stations in the state.

Advertisment

Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik made the announcement on Wednesday.

The "Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Clean, Beautiful Bus Station Campaign" will be launched from Kurla-Nehru Nagar bus station on Thursday.

January 23 is the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

Advertisment

The campaign was conceptualized by deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and aims to transform bus stations across the state into clean and beautiful spaces, fostering pride among the local people, an official release said.

The year-long campaign will focus on high standards of cleanliness including clean toilets for passengers.

The best urban ('A' category) bus station will get a prize of Rs 1 crore. The best semi-urban ('B' category) bus station will be awarded Rs 50 lakh and best rural ('C' category) bus station will get a prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Advertisment

Bus stations will be assessed every three months during the campaign, the release said. PTI COR KRK