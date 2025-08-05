MSRTC to operate passenger app for booking taxi, auto rides

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate an aggregator-based passenger app aimed at providing all transport services through a single platform, an official said on Tuesday.

The transport body, in a release, said that state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who is also chairman of the corporation, made this announcement during a high-level meeting on Monday.

The app, developed under the Central and State government's aggregator policy, would offer transport services such as buses, autorickshaws, taxis, and e-buses through a single platform.

Sarnaik further said that the MSRTC, with its robust infrastructure, workforce, and experience, was best suited to operate the app, which is expected to generate a new revenue stream for the transport body while providing commuters a trusted and transparent service.

According to the release, a consensus has been reached on naming the app 'Chhava Ride'.

The minister pointed out that while private aggregators were reaping profits using unregulated apps, often exploiting both drivers and passengers, the government-backed model would be a reliable and fair alternative.

Meanwhile, Dr Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, president of the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha, criticised the move, alleging that the government is attempting to enter the private app-based transport sector under the pretext of reform, instead of resolving the ongoing grievances of cab and autorickshaw drivers.

