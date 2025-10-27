MSRTC to provide 1,150 extra buses for Pandharpur Kartiki Yatra

Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will provide around 1,150 additional buses for the Kartiki Ekadashi Yatra in Pandharpur, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said.

The yatra will conclude on November 2.

The extra buses will operate from the MSRTC's Chandrabhaga Yatra Bus Stand in Pandharpur between October 28 and November 3, an official release said.

The MSRTC is also offering direct services from villages to Pandharpur for groups of over 40 passengers who make a combined request, the release said. PTI COR KRK