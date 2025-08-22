MSSI launches campaign to create awareness about Multiple Sclerosis

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) The Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI) organised a public health awareness campaign to highlight the often-invisible struggles of individuals living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a life-limiting neurological condition.

As part of the initiative called ‘Walk In My Shoes’, a simulation zone was installed at Brookfield Ecospace Park, Bellandur here from August 20-22.

The simulation zone offered visitors ‘education through experience’ by re-creating a sensory experience of four of the most commonly occurring MS symptoms -- loss of balance, motor impairment, blurry vision and loss of sensitivity.

MS often strikes between the ages of 20 and 40, a time when individuals are building careers, pursuing passions, and starting families. It is the leading cause of non-traumatic disability among young adults and, if untreated, can progress to severe and life-limiting disability, said Arun Mohan, Vice President of MSSI.

“The entire MS ecosystem is riddled with challenges. From dearth of accurate disease prevalence data, and inadequate insurance coverage, to lack of clear disability assessment guidelines and insufficient number of specialists treating MS,” added Mohan.

Dr Pramod Krishnan, HOD, Neurology at Manipal Hospital Bengaluru, said the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to the treatment of MS is rapidly being replaced.

“Now, we consider factors like genetics, MS type—whether relapsing or progressive—and even lifestyle to choose the right therapy,” he added.

MSSI collaborated with Roche Pharma India to set up the simulation zone.

“With #WalkInMyShoes, we are not just raising awareness, we are igniting empathy, amplifying patient voices, and driving meaningful change across the healthcare ecosystem,” said Rajji Mehdwan, Managing Director & CEO - India & Neighbouring Markets, Roche Pharma.

Simulation zones are also being set up in Phoenix Market City, Mumbai and Select City Walk Mall in New Delhi, from August 22-24. PTI JR ROH