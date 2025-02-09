Mt Abu coldest place in Rajasthan with 4 deg C

Jaipur: Cold conditions continued in Rajasthan on Sunday with the state's only hill station Mount Abu recording the lowest minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, a weather office said.

In the plains, Dausa was the coldest place with 5.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 5.6 degrees in Karauli, 6.3 degrees in Sangaria, 6.9 degrees in Anta, 7 degrees in Bhilwara, 7.2 degrees in Chittorgarh and 7.6 degrees in Sirohi.

The weather remained dry in the state in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, a MeT department spokesperson said. State capital Jaipur recorded a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.