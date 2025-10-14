MTC Chennai's daily transactions soar after digital ticket launch

Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI) The Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai’s daily transactions soared after the state-owned enterprise embraced digital ticketing platform to reach out to more commuters, an official said on Tuesday.

The digital transactions crossed 11 per cent of the total daily ticketing. Over 10.40 crore passengers had travelled with the MTC Chennai in September 2025, owing to the new initiative.

The digital ticketing through UPI, debit/credit cards, Singara Chennai NCMC cards, and the Chennai One App were among the initiatives that have enabled the MTC Chennai to register a steep increase in its total daily ticket sales, the official said.

The GPS-enabled Chennai One App ticketing service, launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin, recently, is hailed as a revolutionary service by the officials in catering to the needs of the Chennai residents as it suggests the nearest stop or station, displays live routes and schedules. In addition, it facilitates the commuters to purchase tickets through UPI and validate the same by scanning QR codes upon boarding. Such tickets are valid till the end of the day.

As on date, over 3.5 lakh persons have downloaded the App. Among the users, 53 per cent used it for bus travel, 23 per cent for train journeys and 19 per cent for metro rides.

According to the official, the average daily revenue collection per day for the MTC Chennai as of August 31, 2025, was Rs 211.19 lakh. With a daily ridership average of 34.1 lakh passengers, the MTC has clocked 78.31 per cent occupancy and 85.15 per cent fleet utilisation. It has a fleet strength of 3,810 vehicles.

“Digital transactions cross 11% of total daily ticketing! With the strong support of our commuters, digital ticketing through UPI, debit/credit cards, Singara Chennai NCMC cards, and the Chennai One App has now crossed 11% of total daily ticket sales,” the MTC Chennai said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’.

It was committed to making public transport smarter, faster, and more convenient, the corporation said.