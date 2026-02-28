MTC invites tenders for procurement, operation of 220 electric low-floor A/C buses

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) The MTC on Saturday invited tenders for the procurement and operation of 220 electric low floor air conditioned buses to provide dedicated first and last mile connectivity for Chennai Metro Rail Limited commuters.

The proposed fleet consists of 150 buses measuring 5 metres in length and 70 buses measuring 7 metres in length.

These compact dimensions are intended to enable smooth operation through narrow roads and congested urban streets while connecting interior residential areas and commercial zones to metro stations, a release issued by MTC said.

According to MTC, the initiative aims to make metro travel more convenient by ensuring seamless connectivity between homes or workplaces and the rail network.

The use of electric vehicles is part of a broader strategy to promote clean and environmentally sustainable transportation while reducing dependence on private vehicles and lowering urban traffic congestion.

The low floor design of these new buses is specifically intended to improve accessibility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the release added.