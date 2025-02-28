MTDC announces several initiatives for International Women's Day, including discounts at resorts

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) on Friday announced various initiatives to celebrate International Women's Day, including 50 per cent discount at its resorts for women tourists between March 1 and 8.

These are part of the Maharashtra government's Women Centric/Gender Inclusive tourism policy, minister Shambhuraj Desai said.

"MTDC has implemented the 'Aai' women-centric tourism policy to make travel safer, more convenient, and more memorable for women tourists. In 2024, this special Women's Day discount received a tremendous response, benefiting over 1,500 women tourists. Based on this positive response, the scheme will be continued in 2025 as well." he said.

Women tourists can avail the discount by booking through the MTDC website, Desai added.

The government wants to increase women's participation in the tourism sector, and as part of such efforts MTDC operates women-run tourist accommodations in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Kharghar (Navi Mumbai), minister of state for tourism Indranil Naik said.

These facilities are entirely managed by women, including handling resort management, security, taxi services, housekeeping and hospitality, resulting in the initiative creating employment opportunities for them in the tourism industry, Naik said.

The 50 per cent discount will be available not only from March 1 to 8 but also on 22 other selected days throughout the year, totalling 30 days of benefits. The specific dates for these additional days will be announced on MTDC's website. MTDC will also provide stall facilities for women self-help groups at tourist destinations, apart from organising heritage walks, adventure tourism, educational tours etc.

Tourism guidance training will be organized, with opportunities for women guides and water tourism trainers, while special games and entertainment activities will also be held.

Creating a safe and inclusive tourism environment for women travellers is a key objective of MTDC. The 'Aai' policy will provide more opportunities and encouragement for women tourists, said Atul Patne, Principal Secretary of the Tourism Department.

"Since March 8 is a holiday, a large number of women tourists are expected to travel. This initiative will be a great opportunity for them," MTDC managing director Manojkumar Suryawanshi said.

International Women's Day is marked on March 8 every year. It was first recognised by the United Nations in 1977. PTI MR BNM