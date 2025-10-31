MTS employees call off strike after assurance from MCD panel: Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The contractual Multi-Tasking Staff (Public Health) have called off their strike following assurances from a committee constituted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said on Friday.

The 10-member committee was formed to examine the employees' demands and hold discussions with their representatives, Singh said in a statement.

The panel heard the concerns of the employees and assured that all legitimate and reasonable demands would be addressed in accordance with the rules.

"The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is committed to protecting the interests of all its employees. Multi-Tasking Staff (Public Health) contractual workers play a crucial role in controlling mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya. Their issues will be resolved through a lawful and transparent process," the mayor said.

He added that officials have been directed to take necessary action based on the committee's report and in accordance with established rules.