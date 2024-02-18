Multi-tasking services employees petition Union Minister for promotion

New Delhi: Over 600 persons hired for multi-tasking services (MTS) in various government offices have petitioned Union Minister of Personnel and Training Jitendra Singh for a one-time promotion.

In a letter to Singh, the Central Government (N-G) Employees Union has claimed frustration among those engaged in multi-tasking services as they have not been granted a single promotion in over two decades of service.

"I would request you to kindly take up the issue of MTS promotion in the fast-track mode so that the MTS could get justice in terms of an even opportunity for their career advancement," the union said in the letter dated February 12, 2024.

It noted that the MTS are among the lower rung employees and their promotion to joint secretariat assistant grade has not been as smooth as in other grades of Central Secretariat Clerical Services Cadre or in other services.

An office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension in June last year had noted that the promotion related works of eligible MTS of the Department of Personnel and Training was underway and the necessary orders in this regard will be issued shortly.

Similar letters were also submitted to Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training and other senior officers.