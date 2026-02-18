Much better data needed on heat-related illnesses and fatalities: Soumya Swaminathan

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Senior clinical scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Wednesday stressed the urgent need for far better data on heat-related illnesses and deaths, warning that current figures represent only “the tip of the iceberg." Speaking at Mumbai Climate Week, Swaminathan — former Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organisation — said heat-related illnesses are closely linked to cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological and metabolic disorders. These risks are compounded by dehydration and lack of access to safe drinking water.

Age is another factor apart from other underlying ailments like diabetes, hypertension and even working conditions, she said.

"We need much better data on heat-related illnesses and death, which are still the tip of the iceberg. Only a small number is known.

"We need much more granular and specific data on people in different occupations, different ages, genders, and living conditions," said the former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Swaminathan said the data should not be viewed in silos.

She suggested that health data can be superimposed with climate data and other kinds of data for a better understanding. Satellite imagery and Global Information System (GIS) can also be used while studying heat-related illnesses and deaths.

"We can make much better associations (with the data). This fine data is also needed for the right policy interventions. Even the policy on heat-related illnesses has to evolve. It cannot be static," she added.

Capacity building is necessary at the local level regarding the health infrastructure, she further said. PTI PR NSK