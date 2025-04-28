Mud mound collapses in Kaushambi, five killed

Kaushambi (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) Five persons were killed after a mud mound collapsed while they were digging soil for house plastering on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, officials said.

Three others were seriously injured and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Chandrabhooshan Maurya said, "On Monday morning, several women from Tikardih village in Kokhraj police station area had gone to dig soil from a mound outside the village for plastering their houses. The mound was already weakened and had visible cracks. While digging, a large portion of the mound suddenly caved in, burying everyone underneath." According to the SHO, Mamta (35), Lalita (35), Kachrahi (70), Uma Devi (15), and Khushi (17), died on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, villagers rushed to the site and initially attempted to rescue the victims with their hands. Later, a JCB machine was brought in to speed up the rescue operations. The injured were admitted to the district hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased.

In a statement from Lucknow, the chief minister directed officials to reach the site immediately and expedite the relief and rescue operations.

The chief minister further instructed the district administration to ensure the injured receive proper medical treatment without delay. He also wished them a speedy recovery. PTI COR KIS DV DV