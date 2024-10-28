MUDA case: Activist offers ‘video evidence’ to ED in support of his complaint

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (PTI) Amid raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at multiple locations here and Mysuru in connection with the alleged MUDA site allotment 'scam', social activist Snehamayi Krishna on Monday handed over ‘video evidence’ to ED in support of his complaint.

Krishna, who is one of the complainants in the alleged scam, had also recently appeared before the ED for questioning and submitted documents.

In his letter to the ED Additional Director here, Krishna said he has obtained a video.

“It is clearly visible that bundles of cash are being counted in the back seat of a vehicle, while a conversation is taking place with a person in the front seat. In the conversation, a sum of 25 lakhs rupees is mentioned explicitly,” Krishna alleged.

Sharing the names of the persons between whom the cash transaction allegedly took place in the video, Krishna requested the ED official to summon them, review the video, conduct an inquiry, and gather the details regarding “transactions with the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a 50:50 ratio.” In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that 14 compensatory sites were allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru (Vijayanagar Layout 3rd and 4th stages), which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27. On September 30, the ED filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) to book the CM and others taking cognisance of the Lokayukta FIR. PTI GMS RS GMS ROH