MUDA case: Court expresses displeasure over Lokayukta IO seeking adjournment

Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) A Special Court for former and present MPs and MLAs hearing the MUDA case on Wednesday expressed its displeasure over the way the Lokayukta Investigation Officer (IO) sought adjournment.

During the hearing, judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat said though the requisition was furnished by the IO along with a document in a sealed cover, the court was not happy with the manner in which the adjournment was sought.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy, and others are accused in the MUDA case.

"The complainant, appearing in person, has seriously objected to granting the adjournment by submitting that necessary permission was already obtained against accused No 5 D B Natesh and that the investigating agency is unnecessarily dragging the proceedings," the Judge observed.

The court said it has taken note of petitioner Snehamayi Krishna’s request that it should pass necessary orders on the B-report.

"As already indicated by this court, it would be appropriate to consider the B-report once the conclusive investigation is completed. However, the apprehension of the complainant concerning delaying the proceedings is taken note of by this court," the Judge said.

"On considering the submissions of both parties and to balance the equities, and though the complainant has opposed granting any adjournments, it would be appropriate to seek a detailed report by the IO by way of an affidavit to be filed before the court for the status of the case," it observed.

The court posted the hearing on May 29, saying that to meet the ends of justice, the case required adjournment by granting an opportunity to the investigating agency.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had a higher property value compared to the location of her land, which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme instead of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in place of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over the 3.16 acres of land at Survey Number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba Hobli of Mysuru taluk.

The Lokayukta as well as the ED are probing the matter simultaneously. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH