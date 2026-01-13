MUDA case: Court reserves order on Lokayukta’s 'B-report' against CM, others to Jan 22

Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) The Special Court for Public Representatives on Tuesday reserved its order on a 'B-report' (closure report) in the MUDA land allotment case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M and others to January 22.

The Lokayukta police had filed a B-Report against Siddaramaiah and others citing ‘lack of evidences’, which the complainant Snehamayi Krishna had challenged.

On Tuesday, the case came up before the Special Court where the former MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar was present as an accused.

The Special Public Prosecutor of the Lokayukta submitted the synopsis of relevant portions of the case.

Krishna, who was present as the party-in-person, filed a written submission before the court.

The Court reserved its order on B-Report on January 22. It also ordered for the physical appearance of the accused on January 17.

In the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk Karnataka Lokayukta police, and the Directorate of Enforcement have launched an investigation into the 'scam'.

The chief minister has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged scam.