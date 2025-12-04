MUDA case: Court reserves order on plea against Lokayukta clean chit to CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (PTI) The Special Court for MLAs and MPs has set December 18 as the date to pronounce its order on petitions questioning the Karnataka Lokayukta police's decision to give a clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land site allotment case.

During Thursday's proceedings, the special court judge said that the court will rule on the "B final" (closure) report filed by the investigating officer on December 18.

The matter has been pursued by activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has filed an appeal challenging the report. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) too has approached the court with a petition in connection with the same case.

The Lokayukta Police in February had given a clean chit to Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, and two other accused in connection with the case, stating that allegations against them have not been proven due to lack of evidence.

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police on September 27, 2024.

In the site allotment case, it is alleged that 14 compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru (Vijayanagar Layout 3rd and 4th stages), which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout, purportedly aided by Siddaramaiah's political influence.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It was also alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over the 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.