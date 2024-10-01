MUDA case: ED summons activist Snehamayi Krishna

Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 1 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has summoned activist Snehamayi Krishna, a complainant against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land allotment scam, to appear before it on October 3 in connection with the matter.

Based on Snehamayi Krishna's complaint, Lokayukta police has registered a case against Siddaramaiah and others in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority compensatory sites allotment case.

The activist had also approached the ED requesting them to investigate the money laundering aspect involved in the matter.

According to ED sources, Krishna has been summoned to submit the evidences he has against the CM.

Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M has announced returning the 14 compensatory sites allotted to her by MUDA in Mysuru upmarket against the 'illegal occupation' of her three acres and 16 Guntas of land in Kesare village as the controversy gathered steam.

Siddaramaiah had earlier in the day said the MUDA case does not attract the provisions of money laundering and hence ED has no role to play in this case.