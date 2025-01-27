MUDA case: ED summons CM Siddaramaiah's wife to appear before it on Tuesday

Bengaluru: The ED has asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M to appear before it on Tuesday in connection with the MUDA land allotment scam.

The Additional Director of Enforcement Directorate, Muralikannan has written to her submit evidences and records.

Muralikkannan said he is investigating the matter under the provisions of the Prevention of Money - laundering Act, 2002. He said he considered Parvathi's attendance necessary to give evidence and for production of records in connection with the investigation or proceeding under PMLA.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

The Lokayukta as well as the ED are probing the matter simultaneously.