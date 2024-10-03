MUDA case: I have faith in judiciary, truth will always triumph, says CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru, Oct 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, facing probe into the MUDA 'scam' case, on Thursday asserted that he is conducting himself in accordance with his conscience and confident that truth would prevail as he once again rejected opposition calls for his scalp.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, one of the complainants on the alleged irregularities in the land allotment case, meanwhile, appeared before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Bengaluru to give evidence and produce records in connection with the investigation initiated by the federal agency, sources said.

Another complainant, Pradeep Kumar S P alleged that the Chief Minister and others were trying to destroy the evidence in the 'scam' and requested the Enforcement Directorate to initiate action against them. "Satyameva Jayate," Siddaramaiah declared as he spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the ten-day Dasara celebrations on the premises of temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, atop the Chamundi Hills here.

Amid demands by the BJP and JD(S) for his resignation over the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) 'scam', the Chief Minister emphasised that as long as he has the blessings of the people and Chamundeshwari, "no one can do anything." Siddaramaiah received support from unexpected quarters in the MUDA case as senior JD(S) leader and MLA G T Devegowda decried calls for his resignation.

Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to her -- and others, following a Special Court order on September 25.

The ED has also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

The MUDA on Tuesday decided to take back the 14 plots allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife, following her decision to relinquish their ownership and possession. The MUDA has ordered to cancel the sale deed of these plots, its Commissioner A N Raghunandan had said.

In a letter to ED, Pradeep Kumar maintained that the status of the property cannot be disturbed without the Court permission.

“I respectfully submit that the Accused should be arrested immediately, failing which, the entire case evidence may be destroyed,” he said in his letter. “Lodge a complaint against the Chief Minister and others for destruction of evidence etc." Pradeep Kumar also requested ED to initiate action against the MUDA Commissioner for "altering the proceeds of crime", inquire whether the office of the Chief Minister or the Chief Minister himself exerted pressure on him and other authorities and lodge a complaint against Siddaramaiah and others for "destruction of evidence." During his address at the Dasara event, reiterating that he has done no wrong, the Chief Minister said had he done anything wrong, it would not have been possible for him to stay in politics for so long.

"Earlier too I had been the Chief Minister for five years, probably in Karnataka's history after Devaraj Urs, if there is any Chief Minister who has completed five years term, it is only Siddaramaiah," said Siddaramaiah, who had served as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018.

Even now despite all obstacles and difficulties, he has the blessings of mother goddess Chamundeshwari, the Chief Minister said.

"G T Devegowda is a member in MUDA, he knows what the truth is, so despite being in another party he has tried to speak the truth. 'Satyameva Jayate', truth will always triumph. So I have said several times that until this government and Siddaramaiah have the blessings of you, the people of the state, no one can do anything," he added.

Devegowda, who is JD(S) core committee chief who shared the stage with Siddaramaiah at the Dasara event, praised the Chief Minister, as he hit out at those demanding his resignation.

"Those from the state and at the Centre, after becoming Minister (at the Centre) without understanding the responsibility and the respect they have, by sidelining his (Siddaramaiah) good works are everyday demanding his resignation," Devegowda said in a dig at JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

"Will Kumaraswamy who has won with over two lakh votes (in the Mandya Lok Sabha elections) resign when asked to resign? Siddaramaiah has won (and become CM) with the support of 136 MLAs. He is being asked to resign, should he resign? Show me which law asks him to resign or says put him in jail," Devegowda said.

Meanwhile, listing out his contribution to the state and Mysuru during his earlier stint as Chief Minister and now during the current term, including five guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah said their beneficiaries tell him every day not to be afraid for any reason and that they are with him.

"I have faith in the courts, we are trying to conduct ourselves in accordance with our conscience. That's the reason during Gandhi Jayanti yesterday I had quoted Mahatma Gandhi's teaching that the court of conscience was above all courts. Because of my faith in courts and strong belief that I have worked according to my conscience, truth will triumph," the Chief Minister said.