MUDA case: Siddaramaiah confident about getting justice, calls it politically motivated case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reiterated that the MUDA site allotment case is "politically motivated" and he was confident that he would get justice.

In the MUDA case, Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and others are accused.

The ED had issued summons to Parvathi and Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, which the High Court had stayed.

It had also reserved the order pertaining to the petitioners' request for a CBI probe, saying that they have no faith in the Lokayukta investigation.

Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister said the High Court questioned the ED why it was in a hurry to issue summons.

"They (Enforcement Director) had issued summons, but there is a stay order by the court on that. The judge asked (ED), Why are you in a hurry?" Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He said there is a discussion in the court about whether the case should be transferred to the CBI. The matter is in the argument stage. Now the matter is reserved for order.

"The court said at this juncture it is not good to rush (for questioning) is not proper," Siddaramaiah said.

When asked what he felt about the case, he said the entire case is "politically motivated". He also exuded confidence in court, saying he would get justice.

"Why should I be afraid when the judge has reserved the order? I am confident that we will get justice," the chief minister said.