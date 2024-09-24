MUDA case: Siddaramaiah, Cong dismiss resignation calls, allege 'vendetta politics'

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) As the Karnataka High Court upheld the state governor's approval for an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a site allotment case, he and the ruling Congress on Tuesday remained defiant, rejecting the opposition's demand for his resignation, and accused the Modi government of indulging in vendetta politics.

In a setback to Siddaramaiah, the high court on Tuesday upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for investigation against him in the site allotment case, and dismissed his petition stating that the gubernatorial order nowhere suffers from want of application of mind.

The chief minister had moved the high court on August 19 challenging the sanction granted by the governor for an investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.

"The facts narrated in the petition would undoubtedly require investigation. In the teeth of the fact that the beneficiary of all these acts is not anybody outside but the family of the petitioner, the petition stands dismissed," Justice M Nagaprasanna ruled.

"Interim order of any kind subsisting today shall stand dissolved," he said.

Accusing the Centre of indulging in vendetta politics against opposition-ruled state governments, including the one headed by him, Siddaramaiah rejected the opposition's demand for his resignation.

Alleging a conspiracy by the opposition against him and his government, Siddaramaiah asserted that he would face them politically and said he would decide on his next course of action after consulting legal experts and party leaders.

"I still say that I have done no wrong," the chief minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

"Why should I resign? Has (H D) Kumaraswamy (Union minister) resigned? He is out on bail, ask him... it is only said that an inquiry needs to be done. At the inquiry stage itself resignation is sought? I will answer them... we will face them politically because it is a conspiracy," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on opposition parties seeking his resignation.

Accusing the BJP and the JD(S) of "conspiracy and misuse of Raj Bhavan", the CM said he is not afraid of them as the people of the state are with him and he and his party have their blessings.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said there is no question of the chief minister resigning over the high court dismissing his petition.

He alleged that there was a "big conspiracy" against Siddaramaiah. He asserted that the chief minister had done no wrong and would come out clean.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said he and his party stand in support of the chief minister who is doing a good job for the party and the state.

"(There is a) big conspiracy against our chief minister, like how the BJP had hatched a big conspiracy against me by filing a case and sending me to jail. I came out because of God's grace. The case in which I went to jail was dismissed. Similarly, they have hatched a conspiracy against the chief minister and his family," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters as he emerged from an event, where he shared the stage with Siddaramaiah, the deputy chief minister said, "The BJP is unable to digest the (welfare) programmes given by Siddaramaiah to the state." Asked if the court's order is a setback to the chief minister and the government, he said, "I need to see the order...what setback? You are saying that the court has said an investigation has to happen, I need to see." Asked about the high court order, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said, "First, let me go through the judgement then I will be in a position to react on it, but it is very clear that the BJP wants to use the house and position of the governor to discredit our government." Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also said he would be in a position to comment after going through the full judgement.