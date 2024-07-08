MUDA land ''scam'': Karnataka Home Minister says no 'cover up', rules out SIT probe

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday rubbished allegations that the government was trying to cover up the alleged fraudulent allotment of compensatory sites to land losers, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi, by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Ruling out a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged scam, he noted that the Chief Minister has already clarified on the matter.

"We will not cover up anything, ours (government) is like an open book. There is no need to cover up anything in it. The Chief Minister has clarified, we need not speak about it repeatedly," Parameshwara said in response to a question on whether the government is conspiring to cover up the scam.

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy last week took an indirect swipe at Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar stating that the MUDA site allotment scam was exposed by a "person who is eyeing the Chief minister's post".

Reacting to this, Parameshwara said: "Regarding what Kumaraswamy has said, I don't have any information." Asked if the government will form an SIT to probe the case, he said, "No. There is no need for it. The Chief Minister has given the clarification. What is the need to inquire?".

The BJP has alleged that compensatory sites were also allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA, and sought his resignation.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout.

The controversial scheme envisages allotting 50 per cent of developed land to the land loser in lieu of undeveloped land acquired for forming layouts.

The BJP has alleged that irregularities to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore had taken place in distribution of sites to land losers by MUDA.

Karnataka Urban Development Minister B S Suresha (Byrathi Suresha) has ordered a probe by a four-member committee.