MUDA scam: ED attaches 92 properties worth Rs 100 cr; total attachment increases to Rs 400 cr

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached 92 properties with a market value of Rs 100 crore in connection with a large-scale "scam" in allocation of Mysore Urban Development Authority sites, allegedly involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, officials said Tuesday.

The central agency, which has attached properties worth Rs 400 crore so far, has alleged that the attached properties are registered in the names of entities such as housing cooperative societies and individuals who are "front/dummy" for influential persons, including MUDA officials, they said.

"The 92 MUDA sites attached by the ED are in continuation to the previous attachment of 160 MUDA sites having a market value of approximately Rs 300 crore", the ED said.

The cumulative market value of proceeds of crime provisionally attached so far is approximately Rs 400 crore, it said.

"ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Lokayuktha Police Mysore under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Shri Siddaramaiah and others, who is the incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka," a statement from the agency said and added that the attachment was done on Monday.

The ED probe showed "large-scale scam" in allotment of MUDA sites by flouting various statutes and government orders/guidelines, and by other fraudulent means," it said.

The role of former MUDA commissioners, including GT Dinesh Kumar, has emerged as instrumental in the illegal allotment of compensation sites to ineligible entities and individuals, the ED said.

The central probe agency has gathered evidence showing bribe transactions for making illegal allotments in the form of cash, bank transfer, movable and immovable properties, it said.

The modus operandi revealed by the agency showed that illegal allotments were made to ineligible beneficiaries using fake and incomplete documents, in direct violation of government orders, and also involved the backdating of allotment letters in some cases.

"The gratification received for making these illegal allotments was routed through a co-operative society and bank accounts of relatives/associates of the officers playing key role in the allotment process. The gratification thus received was further used to purchase some of these illegally allotted MUDA sites in the name of relatives of MUDA officers," the ED said.