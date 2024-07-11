MUDA scam: Siddaramaiah’s defence is “dishonest”, says BJP leader CT Ravi

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) July 11 (PTI) BJP leader C T Ravi on Thursday termed as “dishonest" Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s defence in connection with alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which involves plots given to his wife Parvathi.

The MLC also alleged that the CM seems to be "recklessly defending the corruption." “The Chief Minister’s conduct in response to allegations of MUDA sites is of intelligent defence and not honesty. This is a case involving CM’s wife, the allegation is against CM and his wife,” Ravi said.

Addressing reporters here, he said, “The CM seems to be recklessly defending the corruption. His answers regarding the allegations are dishonest and defending lies.” It is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout.

The controversial scheme envisages allotting 50 per cent of developed land to the land loser in lieu of undeveloped land acquired for forming layouts.

Referring to the 3.16 acres of land belonging to Siddaramaiah’s wife that was allegedly “illegally” taken over by MUDA, Ravi said purchasing land that is once notified is wrong, but the CM’s brother-in-law bought it and later gave it to his sister(Parvathi) as a gift deed.

“Even when the gift deed was made, records show that the land was converted and was in the name of MUDA. It is clear that Siddaramaiah has used his clout,” he said.

The former BJP national general secretary also claimed that Siddaramaiah has not mentioned the 3.16 acres of land in his 2013 assembly election affidavit.