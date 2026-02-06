Muddada Ravi Chandra assumes charge as TTD executive officer

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 6 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Muddada Ravi Chandra on Friday assumed charge as the executive officer of the TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple here.

Chandra succeeds Anil Kumar Singhal, who was transferred recently and is embroiled in the alleged Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration scam case.

The TDP-led NDA government said the CBI-led SIT had accused Singhal, along with O Balaji, FA & CAO, AV Dharma Reddy, former additional executive officer and others of approving tender conditions without "application of mind", leading to the supply of adulterated ghee to make the famous Tirupati laddu.

"Muddada Ravi Chandra, IAS assumed charge as TTD EO (executive officer) inside Tirumala temple on Friday. After taking charge as the new EO of TTD, he had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy inside the temple," an official release from the temple body said.

The EO took oath as the member ex-officio of the TTD Board at Bangaru Vakili, which was administered by additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary. PTI STH KH