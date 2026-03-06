Muddada Ravichandra assumes charge as TTD executive officer

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 6 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra on Friday assumed charge as the executive officer of the TTD at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple here.

Ravichandra took charge inside the Srivari temple premises at around 7.30 am and later assumed office as the member secretary of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, an official release from the temple body said.

He was administered the oath by Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

After assuming charge, Ravichandra offered prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy along with his spouse and received Vedic blessings from temple priests at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Speaking to reporters later in front of the temple, Ravichandra said he had spent the past month understanding various aspects related to the Tirumala administration.

He noted that several suggestions and recommendations had been received from devotees and assured that he would personally review them.

The EO said he would serve the devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy with devotion and ensure a spiritually fulfilling experience for pilgrims visiting Tirumala. PTI MS STH KH