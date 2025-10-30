Muddy tracks, waterlogging prompts closure of tiger safari in Nahargarh Biological Park

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan forest department on Thursday closed tiger and lion safari at the Nahargarh Biological Park here due to slippery tracks and waterlogging due to rain, an official said on Thursday.

The decision was taken after a tourist-laden bus got stuck in mud during a safari on Sunday, with a tiger sitting in the proximity of the vehicle.

Issuing the order to close the safari, Deputy Conservator of Forests Vijaypal Singh said heavy rains have made safari tracks slippery and waterlogged at several places, posing risks to visitors. On Sunday, a vehicle carrying 25 tourists was stuck in a muddy pit during the safari, leaving the passengers stranded for nearly 30 minutes.

A tiger approached the vehicle and sat around 20 feet from it, creating panic among the tourists. Forest officials later shifted the tourists to another vehicle.