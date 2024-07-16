'Mudiya Purnima' fair, procession in Mathura to be telecast live

Mathura (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) On the occasion of Ashadha Purnima here, the 'Mudiya Purnima' fair and procession will be held in Govardhan town and telecast live.

Mahant Gopal Das of Shripad Raghunath Das Gaddi of the Gaudiya sect in Govardhan on Tuesday said that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the sentiments of the devotees.

The mela started on Monday and will continue till Guru Purnima on July 12.

Das said that "on Guru Purnima festival, when the Mudiya procession will start from Radhakund-Shyamkund at 5 pm, the procession and the activities of the fair will be telecast live from that time till the completion of the parikrama." He said, "During the fair, many religious events will be held in Mahaprabhu temple. A day before the full moon, the Mudia saints will shave their heads, and on the Full Moon day (July 21), they will go around the main markets of the city with the picture of Sant Sanatan and perform parikrama of Mansi Ganga while singing bhajans." "Devotees who cannot come to Govardhan for any reason and have darshan of Thakur ji will be able to take advantage of the darshan of the Mudia Shobha Yatra from home. This live broadcast will be done from the ID of Shripad Raghunath Das Gaddi only," the mahant said.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, disciples of Saint Sanatan Goswami in Govardhan have been shaving their heads and circumambulating the city on the occasion of their Guru's Nirvana Utsav for more than four and a half centuries. That is why this festival of Guru Purnima is also known here as 'Mudiya Purnima or Mudiya Poon'.

"Massive police force has taken its position to avoid incidents of pickpocketing, chain snatching, police in civil dress have been posted in temples and sensitive areas of Govardhan Parikrama," the district magistrate said.

ADM administration Vijai Shankar Dubey has been appointed as the Mela officer while SP rural Trigun Bishen will act as the nodal officer (police) with setting up the control room at the PWD inspection bungalow, officials said.

Around 3,700 officers and employees have been deployed in the Mela area to conduct an incident-free fair. A four-bed temporary hospital at an old tehsil building with six doctors, including three senior doctors on duty, has been set up, the official said.

Uninterrupted power supply, plying of 1,000 buses with the provision of keeping 100 buses on standby, services of 10 divers to prevent incidents of drowning, setting up of six temporary medical camps at different points on the Parikrama route and sale of pure, genuine eatables have also been ensured."