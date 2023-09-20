Muggy weather conditions in Delhi, max temp settles at 37.2 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Delhi witnessed a muggy weather on Wednesday as the maximum temperature settled at 37.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle is expected on Thursday.

Relative humidity ranged from minimum 49 per cent to highest 90 per cent amid partly cloudy skies, as per the meteorological department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

No rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday will hover around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather department said. PTI VIT NB