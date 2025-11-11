Mughal era, British govt shattered unity of India, says Yogi Adityanath

Barabanki (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the Mughal era and the British government shattered the unity of India.

Adityanath was in Barabanki to participate in the launch of the National Unity Yatra in Kursi assembly constituency as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing a function in Barabanki district, Adityanath said, "The British did not want India to remain united. They conspired to divide India.

"The Mughal era and the British government shattered unity. India, which had remained united for millions of years, was fragmented one by one during the British period. The most unfortunate partition was on August 14, 1947, when the British dealt a major blow by separating the two arms of India." He added that the intention of the Britishers was to divide India into many parts.

The British government had declared that it would liberate India, but would divide it into two parts. The princely states would be given the freedom to join India or Pakistan as they wished, or they could maintain their independent existence, the chief minister said.

However, Iron Man of India Sardar Patel, by making 563 princely states part of India, ruled the hearts of the citizens as the architect of present-day India, Adityanath said.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 254 development projects worth Rs 1,734 crore in Barabanki.

He also said that foreign heretics first made Indians fight among themselves, created caste-based armies and then weakened the entire nation. Later, they sided with one section and pretended to be their well-wishers, but they were there to take over the country.

In the past 11 years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has progressed on a remarkable journey, embracing development, welfare of the poor and respect for heritage, the chief minister said.