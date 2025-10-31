Mughal miniature sold for GBP 10,245,000 at Christie's auction, sets record for classical Indian art

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A miniature depicting a family of cheetahs relaxing on a patch of luxuriant grass in a rocky landscape, attributed to one of Akbar's favourite artists, Basawan, has set the record for the most expensive classical Indian art at Christie's London auction on October 28.

Sold for GBP 10,245,000 (approximately Rs 119.49 crore) at Christie's auction of "Exceptional Paintings from The Personal Collection of Prince & Princess Sadruddin Aga Khan", the painting, titled "A Family of Cheetahs in a Rocky Landscape" circa 1575-80, sold for 14 times over its estimate.

The "highly important work" in the history of early Mughal art, sold close to M F Husain's 1954 Untitled (Gram Yatra), that became the most expensive Indian painting after selling for USD 13.75 million at a Christie's New York auction in March.

According to the lot essay, this study of a family of cheetahs is "one of the most outstanding and unforgettable early Mughal paintings".

"Exquisitely observed and rendered with an evocative and highly expressive naturalism, it has been firmly attributed by many leading scholars to the great Akbar-period master Basawan, one of the emperor’s favourite artists," it reads.

Among the many elements in the scene is a stream that tumbles to the lower left and a large tree with a twisted trunk growing animatedly at the upper left, providing the cheetahs with shade. The male cheetah looks on contentedly while the female suckles one cub while cleaning another.

“The results of the auction of Exceptional Paintings from The Personal Collection of Prince and Princess Sadruddin Aga Khan illustrate the enduring appeal of works of art of this calibre with such notable provenance, many of which are regarded as 'icons' in the field of Indian and Persian painting.

"The public viewing of the collection was extremely well attended, and the energy and enthusiasm in the auction room is reflected in the outstanding prices achieved, including a world auction record for a Classical Indian or Islamic painting. This is a landmark moment for the market for Indian and Islamic art, and is a testament to the discerning eye of Prince and Princess Sadruddin Aga Khan," Sara Plumbly, Christie's head of Islamic and Indian Art, said in a statement.

The auction featured 95 works from the collection of Prince and Princess Sadruddin Aga Khan, including Indian, Persian, and Ottoman works by celebrated artists such as Dust Muhammad, Basawan, Ghulam Ali Khan, Bishan Singh, Reza Abbasi, and Levni, as well as paintings from iconic groups such as the St Petersburg Muraqqa', the Fraser Album and the Polier albums.

The 100 per cent sold out auction totalled GBP 45,760, 485 (approximately Rs 533.79 crore) attracted registrants from 20 countries across four continents.

Other notable results include Maharao Umed Singh (1771-1819) and Zalim Singh Hunting Tigers, signed by Shaykh Taju, Kotah, Rajasthan, India, dated Samvat 38 / 1781 AD, which sold for GBP 5,052,000 (approximately Rs 58.94 crore); A Prince Hawking, attributed to Muhammad Ali, Mughal India, circa 1610 sold for GBP 3,954,000 (approximately Rs 46.12 crore); and the 16th century portrait of Shah Abu'l-Ma'ali of Kashgar by Dust Muhammad that fetched GBP 2,734,000 (approximately Rs 31.89 crore).