Mughal road blocked due to snowfall, heavy rains in Jammu

Jammu: The high-altitude areas of Jammu region received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains on Monday, blocking the Mughal road which connects Shopian in Kashmir Valley to Poonch.

The Mughal road has been blocked due to heavy snowfall in Pir ki Gali area, officials said.

No vehicle will be allowed to move towards the valley from Poonch and Rajouri areas till the weather clears up, they said.

Several areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Reasi, Poonch, Ramban and Kathua districts witnessed snowfall.

Heavy rains lashed Jammu, bringing down the minimum temperature and leading to water logging. MeT officials predicted intermittent rains in plains and snowfall in upper reaches at scattered places in J-K.