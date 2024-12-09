Mughals built all their mosques over temples: Praveen Togadia

Badaun (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) Bajrang Dal's national president Praveen Togadia has claimed that all the mosques built during the Mughal period were made by demolishing temples.

Advertisment

Togadia made the remarks during a programme in the Bilsi area on Sunday evening. The visit is part of his ongoing western Uttar Pradesh tour ahead of the Maha Kumbh.

"All the mosques built during the Mughal period were built by demolishing temples," Togadia said, claiming he had seen a list of 12,000 temples that had been demolished to build mosques.

The right-wing leader also raised concerns about the violence against Hindu community members in Bangladesh.

Advertisment

"If the fight (of the protesters) was with the Bangladesh government then why were Hindus killed. There should be such a government in the country which can protect Hindus and give a proper answer," he said.

Ever since the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government was toppled in August after intense student protests, the Muslim-majority neighbouring country has reported widespread violence against religious minorities, including the Hindu community. PTI COR KIS RHL