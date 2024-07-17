Muharram marks struggle against oppression, injustice: Khandu

Itanagar, Jul 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said Muharram marks the struggle against oppression and injustice.

He said it is also a day of fasting and gratitude and a time for spiritual renewal, remembrance, and reaffirmation of faith.

"A symbol of struggle against oppression and injustice, the holy day inspires deep reflection and mourning," Khandu posted in X.

"On the solemn occasion of #Muharram, I bow in reverence to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala," the chief minister said in another social media post.