Hyderabad, Jul 17 (PTI) Muharram procession was taken out in Hyderabad on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and city police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy offered 'Dhatti' at Charminar, a police release said.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the police and administration for the arrangements.

The police Commissioner thanked the organisers and the common people for the procession passing off peacefully, it added.