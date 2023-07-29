Muharram symbolizes spirit of sacrifice: Andhra Pradesh Governor

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday said Muharram symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice, which is placed above all virtues of mankind.

Advertisment

According to a release from Raj Bhavan, Nazeer said Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), who sacrificed his life at the altar of true belief.

He said the remembrance of goodness and sacrifice is the true meaning of Muharram and called on people to emulate the spirit of Muharram embodying humanism, which is the core principle of Islam.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wished for the mercy of God on the southern state as Muharram marks the new year in Islam.

He added that Muharram is the epitome of sacrifice.