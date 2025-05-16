MUHS partners with Nihilent to combine concept of Navarasa with AI in mainstream medicine

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, on Friday said it has partnered with global consulting and solutions company Nihilent to explore clinical applications of Emoscape, which aims to integrate ancient Indian wisdom and cutting-edge AI to revolutionise emotional well-being in mainstream medicine.

This collaboration aims to combine the ancient Indian concept of Navarasa (nine emotions) with modern artificial intelligence to fundamentally reshape how emotional well-being is integrated into diagnosis, treatment, and patient care, according to a statement.

"You cannot separate the mind from the body. Healthcare must be holistic. This is not just research, it's a revolution. By combining the time-tested wisdom of Navarasa with state-of-the-art technology, we are opening new doors for understanding and addressing emotional well-being," MUHS Vice Chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) Madhuri Kanitkar said.

"Our students, researchers, and healthcare professionals will now have access to an advanced platform that can aid in diagnosing and treating emotional and psychological issues with greater accuracy and empathy," Kanitkar added.

The partnership will allow MUHS to explore clinical applications of Emoscape across a range of disciplines, including non-communicable diseases, paediatric and adolescent care, maternal mental health, pre-surgical counselling, psychiatric conditions and ensuring patient privacy.

Through this initiative, MUHS aims to bring emotional diagnostics into mainstream healthcare, aligning it with comprehensive patient-centred care.

"For the first time, we're offering a platform that brings together AI, clinical science, and cultural heritage to redefine healthcare. Emoscape's ability to detect emotional states with precision is a game-changer. This partnership with MUHS is not just about technology, it's about creating a new framework for emotional well-being in medicine. By detecting and understanding emotions, we can provide more personalized and effective care, improving both patient outcomes and the overall healthcare experience," added Sandeep Pendurkar, Business Director of Emoscape at Nihilent. PTI SM BNM