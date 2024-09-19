Mukesh Ahlawat new face in Delhi Cabinet, 4 ministers to be retained: AAP

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat will be the new face in the Delhi Cabinet headed by Atishi, who will be sworn in as chief minister on September 21, and four ministers will be retained, the party said on Thursday.

Chief Minister-designate Atishi and her new Cabinet will take the oath of office on the same day.

AAP said ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot and Imran Hussain will continue to be part of the Cabinet.

Ahlawat, MLA from Delhi's Sultanpur Majra, has been inducted to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand.

Anand resigned from the Kejriwal government and quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in April.

The Council of Ministers of the Delhi government has seven members, including the chief minister. The tenure of the new chief minister and the new entrant will be brief as Delhi assembly polls are due in February next year.

The name of the seventh member is yet to be announced. PTI SLB/VIT IJT IJT