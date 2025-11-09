Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Tirupati, Nov 9 (PTI) Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Sunday offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, a temple official said.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials received Ambani and later took him for darshan.

"Mukesh Ambani had darshan of Lord Venkateswara during the early morning Suprabhata Seva today. He was received by TTD officials and taken for darshan," the official told PTI.

Following darshan, priests honoured him with silk clothes and presented the Lord's prasadams at Ranganayakula Mandapam. PTI MS STH ADB